Parliament’s Scopa cited as respondent number 3 in Constitutional Court case

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) plans to hold a special meeting to be briefed by the parliamentary legal services after the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) cited it as as respondent in the Constitutional Court. This emerged when the committee held a meeting to consider matters related to state-owned entity Denel on Tuesday.

Briefing the committee, Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that on his return from leave, he found in his in-tray court papers served on the Speaker, chairperson of the portfolio committee on public enterprises, himself on the side of Parliament and other respondents. Hlengwa said the papers related to a matter brought by Numsa wanting the court to direct “us to handle the South African Express Airways and Denel-related matters in a particular way”. He said he held a meeting with the parliamentary legal services. The court papers would be circulated to the committee members later in the day.

“We will have the opportunity to be briefed by parliamentary legal services as a matter of urgency. There may be a need for a special session in order for us as the committee makes our responses, which I imagine from what I was briefed, they consulted public enterprises (portfolio committee) and the Speaker on the matter.” Hlengwa said the legal briefing would centre on the winding up of matters related to South African Express and Denel. “We are expected to deal with that issue which is a matter brought to Constitutional Court by Numsa,” he said.

“We are part of the cited parties. We are respondent number three,” he added. It was reported in May that Numsa wanted the Constitutional Court to compel Parliament to save state-owned entities from liquidation. At the time, The Star reported that Numsa accused former minister of finance Tito Mboweni and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan of trying to bring the SOEs into liquidation.

Numsa said around 3 000 jobs had been lost at SAA while at least 3 137 jobs at Denel would be on the line if the government refused to intervene to save It. “The National Assembly must decide whether Denel or SA Express (SAX) or any other major state-owned company (SOC) should be wound up or liquidated. Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises and/or Scopa (standing committee on public accounts) and ultimately the National Assembly itself, should be the ones to make the determination on whether SAX and Denel or any other major SOC should be liquidated,” Numsa secretary general Irvin Jim was quoted as saying. Jim said it was not up to the courts to decide on the future of SOEs but Parliament should make a pronouncement.