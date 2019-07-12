A man with his child walks between two SANDF soldiers as they provide security for Policemen during a raid in Manenberg in 2015. File photo: AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam.

PARLIAMENT - The chairpersons of Parliament's portfolio committees on police and defence on Friday welcomed the deployment of the army to the Cape Flats. “What is essential is ensuring a return to rule of law and heightened efforts to rid the area of firearms, many of which are illegal. We will engage with the Minister of Police on the mechanics of the deployment, but generally we welcome the move,” said police committee chairwoman Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

The deployment of the SA National Defence Force was approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa after being approached by Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Cele on Thursday announced that the army would accompany police to "lock down" several areas and sweep them for wanted criminals, drugs and firearms.

The areas include Khayelitsha, Philippi East, Harare, Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Kraaifontein, Mitchells Plain, Bishop Lavis, Delft, Elsies River and Nyanga.

South Africa's murder rate increased by seven percent during the April 2017 to March 2018 reporting period, with a reported 57 people killed a day.

A high number of gang shootings in the Western Cape recently saw the province maintain its reputation of being South Africa's murder capital. Of the 10 policing precincts where the highest murder rates were recorded, seven were in the Western Cape.

African News Agency (ANA)