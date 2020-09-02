Parly's rules may have to change to place ANC MPs facing corruption charges on leave of absence

Johannesburg - It remains unclear how the ANC will be able to place its MPs facing corruption charges on indefinite leave of absence without bending the rules of Parliament. This comes as the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved that all its leaders and members who have criminal charges against them had to step aside from all their positions within the party and in government. The move is part of the ANC’s attempts to shake off corruption as allegations continue to mount and implicate its leaders, including regarding the recent looting of Covid-19 relief funds through tender corruption. Following its special NEC meeting at the weekend, the party’s top brass said it was now drawing a line in the sand, with three possible fates facing those implicated in criminal activities. Those charged in connection with corruption would be expected to step aside temporarily from their posts while awaiting the verdict on the charges against them; those who faced allegations without formal charges would have to appear before the party’s Integrity Commission; and the party said it would remove those implicated from their posts when they had been convicted by the courts and then decide on their continued membership of the ANC.

This means those who step aside from their positions will continue to enjoy the full perks of their positions in the public service, including Parliament, while they stay away from their jobs and ANC activities.

Sandton-based employment law expert Osborne Molatudi said there were fairness grounds for the ANC to want to keep the implicated members on the payroll while they stepped aside because they had not yet been declared guilty of the allegations against them.

“These people should be given the universal right that one is innocent until proven guilty,” Molatudi.

However, he said this was a double- edged sword for MPs and other public servants as their remuneration came from the public purse.

“The public expectation will be that they in fact resign from their positions due to the seriousness of the charges they face also as informed by the resolutions of their own organisation taken at the last conference, and also in regard to what the Integrity Commission may decide,” Molatudi said.

In terms of Parliament’s rules on attendance and absence of MPs, it is stipulated that political parties could only grant their members leave periods that did not exceed 15 consecutive sitting days in a session, excluding maternity, parental/adoption leave.

The rules, however, allowed for extended leave of absence for several reasons, including sickness. It was unclear how the ANC would justify the use of implication in criminal charges as the basis for granting its MPs indefinite leave of absence.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

Political Bureau