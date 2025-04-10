Parties in GNU undertake a secret trip to Israel

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Patriotic Alliance (PA) MPs have embarked on a controversial visit to Israel, reportedly involving meetings with Israeli authorities. The trip came to light on Wednesday when the MPs described it as a “fact-finding” mission. The trip was brought to public attention following a statement by Good Party MP Brett Herron, who questioned its purpose.

Herron further alleged that DA MPs Nicholas Myburgh and Bridget Masango were among the other participants. In a now-deleted 11-minute Facebook video recorded in Israel, and posted at the weekend, PA MP Ashley Sauls stated that he and his delegation had already met with a governor and were scheduled to meet with the president. Sauls, who was traveling alongside fellow PA MP Millicent Mathopa, shared a photograph of the pair standing in front of a building bearing Hebrew signage.

In his statement, Herron raised questions about the visit's details, including who funded it, whom the delegation met, its political objectives, whether the South African government or Parliament was informed, and the date of their return. These details remain unclear due to a concerted effort to avoid publicity. PA MPs Ashley Sauls and Millicent Mathopa pose outside a building in Israel during their controversial visit, which has sparked public debate over its purpose and transparency. IOL attempted to contact Masango and Myburgh for comments, but received no response. The trip follows the National Assembly's adoption of a motion in November, urging the government to suspend all diplomatic relations with Israel until a ceasefire is reached.

Coming to Mathopa’s defence, PA said there was nothing “secret” about the trip. “The senior leaders of the PA also had a trip to Israel in 2023 and were equally open and proud of it. The President of the PA, Gayton McKenzie, intends to take his children on holiday to the Holy Land as soon as time can be found for it,” the party said in a statement. “The Patriotic Alliance's leadership has therefore never made a secret of their support for Israel, as well as our support for peace between Israel and Palestine. Anyone who may have missed this fact is either living under an extremely large rock or has an extremely small brain.

“We continue to call for the release of the hostages that the Hamas terror group took from Israel, and for the war to end.” The PA stated that it joined the Government of National Unity (GNU) with its policies and political positions already well established. DA spokesperson Willie Aucamp told IOL that “the trip was arranged and attended by individuals in their private capacity and not through the party.”

He stated that they do not monitor the private trips of members, adding that they were not in a position to provide details of the trip. IOL also tried contacting the Cabinet about whether they knew about the trip or not, but to no avail. Speaking with IOL regarding the alleged "secret" visit to Israel by the MPs, Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for Minister Ronald Lamola, said that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation was not informed about the visit.