Parties in Nelson Mandela Bay disappointed after council meeting called off

Cape Town – Political parties have been left disappointed after the first council meeting of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality was called off. This comes after Eastern Cape MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Xolile Nqatha earlier warned that acting municipal manager Anele Qaba could not preside over the meeting because the extension of his acting term was illegally approved by former mayor and current mayoral candidate for the DA, Nqaba Bhanga.

Political parties said on Wednesday they were ready to proceed with the meeting, with the DA being able to get support from other parties to forge a coalition. The DA, the Northern Alliance, the UDM, the ACDP, the Freedom Front Plus and African Independent Congress said they now form a majority in the council. Former anti-apartheid activist Mkhuseli Jack said they were disappointed that the meeting had been cancelled.

Jack leads the Abantu Integrity Movement, and got a seat in the council. “We are definitely disappointed. We came here ready to get on with the job, to dig ourselves out of the quagmire that we are in, and it is unfortunate that the words that were used by the acting city manager that he would stop this meeting on the grounds of what he termed strategic reasons, and he openly said that it had nothing to with the legalities and lawfulness. That is what is really bothering us and disappointing,” said Jack. Nqatha had warned in his letter to Qaba that it would be illegal to conduct the meeting since his appointment was in question.