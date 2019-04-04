Willie Hofmeyr Picture: Brenda Masilela/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Political parties have welcomed the appointment of Willie Hofmeyr as head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), saying he will help in pursuing those involved in state capture and corruption. Hofmeyr served in the AFU for several years until he was moved in 2015 by former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shaun Abrahams.

It emerged yesterday that NPA boss Shamila Batohi has reappointed ­Hofmeyr. The DA, the IFP, the ACDP and Cope said Hofmeyr’s return would strengthen the fight against state ­capture and corruption.

DA spokesperson on justice Glynnis Breytenbach said Hofmeyr had a lot of experience in the unit. “He had a lot of successes in the AFU. I think we need someone with his experience.”

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said it also welcomed Hofmeyr’s appointment.

“It’s a welcome move because law enforcement agencies have been targets of rogue elements to advance their interests.”

He said he hoped the appointment would bring stability to the NPA and law enforcement agencies in general.

Steve Swart of the ACDP said the AFU had done well when Hofmeyr was in charge.

“He is a very experienced lawyer and headed up this unit when it was successful in seizing and freezing assets of those implicated in criminality.

“His appointment, together with the new investigative directorate in the NPA, should assist in more speedy criminal prosecution of those implicated in corruption,” he said.

Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem said Hofmeyr had done a sterling job when he was head of the AFU until he was removed by Abrahams.

Hofmeyr’s return to the AFU comes after he spent the past four years in the legal affairs division of the NPA.

Political Bureau