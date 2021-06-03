Parties reminded to submit names for Busisiwe Mkhwebane impeachment committee

Cape Town - Only four political parties have heeded the call to submit the names of 10 more members to serve on the parliamentary committee that will consider the removal of Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.

Last week, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise decided to increase the number of members on the committee from 26 to 36.

Modise also granted equal voting status to all parties serving on the committee after UDM leader Bantu Holomisa made a request.

Briefing the programming committee on Thursday, National Assembly Secretary Masibulele Xaso said the parties were supposed to submit additional names for the committee on Tuesday.

“We have only received from four parties: Freedom Front Plus, IFP, Al Jama-ah and NFP. All the other parties have not submitted yet,” Xaso said.

Modise urged the parties that have not done so to submit their names.

“The latest agreement is other parties augment names they submitted previously,” she said.

The new make-up of the committee will see the ANC with 19 members, DA four, EFF and others one each.

The National Assembly resolved to establish the committee to impeach Mkhwebane on March 16 after an independent panel of experts said she has a case to answer.

The committee has yet to meet to elect a chairperson and get on with its mandate within a “reasonable time”.

[email protected]

Political Bureau