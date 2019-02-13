Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

RUSTENBURG, - The rolling power cuts through South Africa is a ploy to privatise Eskom, newly registered political party Rebuild South Africa (RSA) said on Wednesday.



"As an organisation, we hold that there is no problem with Eskom, the situation is a deliberate mission created to privatise the entity and the people who stand to suffer the constant increasing blackouts are the people of South Africa," said party leader Blessings Ramoba.





"We condemn the self-inflicted dysfunctionality of the state entity and we regard this as treason. Furthermore, we condemn the escalation of power cut from stage 2 to stage 4 load shedding within just five hours."

He said no business and the economy in general can operate effectively without power supply.





"This has a major effect on business and the South African economic outlook as it creates uncertainty. These power cuts by Eskom are costing the country as much as R2 billion a day."





Eskom on Wednesday, said it would implement stage 3 rotational load shedding from 8am and it was likely to continue until 11pm, due to shortage of capacity. Stage 3 calls for 3000MW to be rotationally shed nationally at a given period.



