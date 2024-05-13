PA’s Gayton McKenzie offers R250,000 reward to help find Ditebogo Phalane’s killers

The Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie is offering a R250,000 reward to anyone with information on the individuals who killed five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane. The young Phalane was shot dead by suspects during a carjacking outside their home in Soshanguve Block UU, Pretoria, on Friday night.

"I will be giving a 250 thousand rand reward to anyone with information about the guilty party. Please DM me personally here on twitter. We must find them. I know someone knows who is responsible," McKenzie said on social media. Ditebogo was taken to hospital but was confirmed dead upon arrival. McKenzie recently offered R1 million for the return of Joshlin Smith.

The five-old Phalane is one of the many children who have died from crossfire in the recent years in the country. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said a case of murder was opened and investigations into the incident were under way. According to Masondo, Ditebogo’s father, Ditebogo Phalane, arrived home at around 10:30pm with a white Toyota bakkie, when his son went to welcome him.

“An unconfirmed number of armed suspects allegedly hijacked the father’s bakkie and shot the five-year-old boy who later died in hospital,” he said. However, McKenzie’s post was received with mixed emotions on social media, with people slamming the police and McKenzie’s proposal to reward anyone with information. Tweeps accused McKenzie of using this as an opportunity to gain voters.

Many called on the government to bring back the death penalty following the rising number of deaths. "Why do you pick certain victims and not give the same energy to all missed and murdered children? Why are there always high amounts of cash involved?," @womenforchange5 said. "Give that money to the family of the victims," @MrKekana said.

"You're trying so hard to buy the votes now, dude," @_amBYRON said. "I think my vote is safe with the EFF. You are just like Herman Mashaba an opportunist. Amahle is still missing and so many other kids splashing money is not a solution, you find them and then we all become exempted from heinous crimes?," @Shonny_SA said. Earlier this year, in January, four people, including a 14-year-old girl and her uncle, who was a police officer, were shot and killed in Jukulyn Block P, Soshanguve.