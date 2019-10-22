Cape Town - Parliamentary committees have been urged not to wait longer than six months for government departments to explain how they planned to tackle laws found to be invalid by the Constitutional Court.
Briefing the National Assembly’s programming committee recently, the parliamentary legal services highlighted that the House often failed to meet the 18- and 24-month deadlines granted by the Constitutional Court to review or pass laws.
Among pieces of legislation yet to be passed is the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Bill, which lapsed in May.
The national legislature had asked for an additional extension when it missed the October 2018 deadline.
In September 2016, the Constitutional Court also ordered the national legislature to review the Ipid Act within two years, after it found that the disciplinary action and later suspension of former Ipid executive director Robert McBride was invalid.