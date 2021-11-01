Patricia de Lille is optimistic her party will do well at polls

GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille cast her ballot at a voting station in Pinelands Blue Primary School, outside Cape Town, on Monday. “I feel very, very good that I am able to cast my vote come rain or sunshine, but it is raining in Cape Town today for the good reason because we are part of good people in South Africa that have a plan to fix our country and not just blame,” De Lille said after casting her ballot.

More than 50 people had cast their ballot when she arrived at 9am. It was raining and she stood in the queue with the other voters, some lining up next to the big trees. “Of course, the rain together with apathy is a bad recipe but we will try our best to get as many people as possible,” De Lille said.

She remained optimistic that her party – which contested the local government elections for the first time since its formation three months before 2019 general polls, secured two seats in the National Assembly – will do well. The Good party is contesting in five provinces and a total of 45 municipalities, including six metros. “We have asked South Africans to lend us their votes for at least five years. If after years we are not performing, they can remove us,” De Lille said.