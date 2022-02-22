Patriotic Alliance formally endorsed as a coalition partners in the City of Joburg and Ekurhuleni

Tshwane - The multi-party coalition governments in the City of Joburg and Ekurhuleni have formally welcomed the Patriotic Alliance as a member of the coalition. The parties met in Tshwane on Tuesday where they signed a pledge to work together and to ensure stability and financial stability in both municipalities.

In a joint statement, the DA, Freedom Front Plus, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Inkatha Freedom Party, Cope, ActionSA and the PA said the agreements would not only pave a new path forward towards expanding the Gauteng metro coalitions, but would also consolidate the majority coalition in the City of Johannesburg. “It has been the express goal of the coalitions since their inception to keep the ANC out of power and bring honest, transparent, and service delivery-oriented government to the residents of the metros governed by the multi party coalition. “The inclusion of the Patriotic Alliance will strengthen the formation and its ability to provide a stable platform to do the work needed to fix the damage done by the ANC government, and to build a resident-oriented government to serve the needs of the people,” the statement by the parties read.

In the agreement, the parties further vowed to ensure that every community has access to reliable clean, running water that is safe to drink and to prepare food; modernise water management and the detections of leaks; and prevent untreated wastewater contaminating the environment, homes, streets and pavements within the municipality. They also vowed to, among other things, "give residents back their power by helping to reduce their vulnerability to Eskom load shedding and eradicate Eskom supply areas; and enhance access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity; incentivise pre-paid electricity systems and private electricity generation." [email protected]