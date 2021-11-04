Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie slams DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia for calling him a convicted bank robber

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has hit back at DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia who commented about his criminal history and increased voter support in Johannesburg. The PA has been seen as one of the kingmakers after it grew its support in the local government elections.

McKenzie said the support has been significant in the polls and he would enter into coalitions with other parties on his own terms. The PA grew its support not only in Johannesburg but other parts of the country including the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and other provinces. But in a tweet Cachalia asked: “Why are voters in the coloured community in JHB flocking to Gayton McKenzie’s PA? He is a former South convicted criminal, bank robber, gangster, businessman, turned motivational speaker, author, and president of the Patriotic Alliance. What does he have to offer?[sic]”

McKenzie however slammed Cachalia’s tweet by responding: “Maybe because people are tired of voting for people who should still go to jail and they’re not worried that i went to jail years ago [sic].” The PA has surprised many as the party has grown from 0.07% in 2016 to 0.98% in the 2021 local government elections, claiming 75 seats. In the Northern Cape, the PA’s support has increased from 0.04% to 2.7% this year while in the Western Cape the number climbed from 0.17% to 2.35%.