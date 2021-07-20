Patriotic Alliance politician ’inciting mobs’ remains behind bars

Johannesburg - Bruce Aldrin Nimmerhoudt – a senior Patriotic Alliance (PA) member in Joburg – who allegedly incited mobs to attack malls on Gauteng's West Rand, was on Monday ordered to apply for bail after seven days by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court. Niemmerhoudt, 45, of Toekomsrus in Randfontein, was not asked to plead on the charge of incitement to violence following his arrest at his other home in Witpoortjie, west of Joburg, on July 16.

He was remanded in custody until July 26 to allow him to formally apply for bail. His arrest followed after he allegedly made a call via an audio video clip to supporters and members of the ANC Youth League and Women’s League on Thursday last week. He allegedly urged the two ANC-affiliated component structures to join him and his supporters to attack malls in Roodepoort, Krugersdorp, Randfontein and businesses in the neighbouring suburbs.

Nimmerhoudt allegedly also urged his supporters to block all main roads in Main Reef and attack trucks delivering goods to West Rand towns. The audio video led to some residents in the suburbs west of Joburg and in the West Rand region making frantic calls to their residential security companies and neighbourhood watches to join in the search for the suspect. Urging his supporters to be vigilant, the alleged instigator said: “Communities of the West Rand are much stronger but we are much more. Do not attack schools, do not attack healthcare facilities but malls. You can do whatever you want. Do not attack any person except for those who stand in your way.”

In a bid to protect its residents, Farhaad Sardiwala, deputy chairperson of the Florida Community Policing Forum (CPF), sent the audio video to the police and their crime intelligence. At the time of the circulation of the video things had returned to normal in Roodepoort following running battles between the police, security officers and the looters on Tuesday. The robbers had attempted to loot one of the bottle stores of a warehouse and retail shop in the Roodepoort CBD. On Friday, however, West Rand residents were relieved following his arrest in the early hours of the morning, in one of his identified residential addresses in the suburb of Witpoortjie, west of Joburg.