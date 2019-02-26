The Patriotic Alliance in Nelson Mandela Bay is expected to bring a motion of exigency to oust executive mayor Mongameli Bobani later this week. Picture: Raahil Sain/ANA

Port Elizabeth - The Patriotic Alliance (PA) in Nelson Mandela Bay is expected to bring a motion of exigency to oust executive mayor Mongameli Bobani later this week. An urgent motion was submitted on Tuesday by PA councillor Marlon Daniels with the help of African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) councillor Lance Grootboom.

In papers seen by African News Agency (ANA) Daniels said that Bobani could not be “trusted” in office and should be removed as mayor "as a matter of urgency".

Daniels said that Bobani had done very little to nothing in improving the lives of the poor communities in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Bobani should take responsibility for the sudden spike of hit murders in the city and exorbitant spending of taxpayers' money not pertaining to service delivery, he said.

Daniels added that Bobani had a "disregard" for minority parties within the coalition and further claimed that the mayor took instruction from a “single individual” within his mayoral committee team.

This will be the second attempt to remove Bobani after the DA's motion of no confidence in the incumbent mayor failed last year.

The PA officially withdrew from the DA-led coalition when it was in local government in September 2017.

The PA had threatened to terminate its agreement with the DA if Daniels was not elected into the deputy mayor position.

At the time, Daniels was adamant he should be nominated for the vacant position of deputy mayor after he initially brought the motion of no confidence in Bobani. Daniels said he was "deceived by Athol Trollip" into believing that Bobani was a corrupt man and regretted the move. He apologised to Bobani.

A council meeting is scheduled for Thursday. Attempts to reach Bobani were unsuccessful.

African News Agency (ANA)