Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called for unity in KwaZulu-Natal saying this would cement peace initiatives that have been undertaken in the past in the fractured province. Mashatile said peace and unity were part of the legacy of former late IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who was laid to rest last weekend.

Mashatile, who was addressing Heritage Day celebrations in KwaMashu, Durban, on Sunday, said President Cyril Ramaphosa has also called for peace in KZN. At Buthelezi’s funeral in Ulundi last weekend Ramaphosa, IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa and ANC National Executive Committee member Zweli Mkhize called for peace and reconciliation between the ANC and IFP. Buthelezi has for years been calling for reconciliation between the two parties.

Mashatile said they need to build on the groundwork that has been laid in the past to foster peace and unity in KZN. “We celebrate Heritage Day here at Princess Magogo Stadium today, a week after laying to rest a son of Princess Magogo and significant leader of South Africa, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. We must first appreciate Princess Magogo who, in her own right has been a key player in shaping and promoting traditional arts and culture both in the country and abroad. “In building on the legacy and contributions of Princess Magogo and other icons of our history, government through various initiatives aimed for artist’s development has facilitated access to finance, capacity building, advocacy, networking, and strengthening partnerships that use culture as a tool for urban regeneration, social cohesion and nation building.

“Secondly, as President Ramaphosa said, we must ensure that we continue to build unity here in KwaZulu, something that Prince Buthelezi instructed that we do. Working for peace and unity is the only way to acknowledge the contribution of uMntwana wakwaPhindangene,” said Mashatile. He also said government was continuing to fight the scourge of gender-based violence. One of the measures they have taken is to pass three laws that will intensify the fight against GBV.

Last year, Ramaphosa signed into law the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill, the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Bill and the Domestic Violence Bill. This was in response to a huge outcry over the GBV cases in South Africa following the spate of murder of women and children. In the latest crime statistics released by Minister of Police Bheki Cele he said more than 890 women and 300 children were killed in three months, between April and June.