Paul Mashatile says ANC’s December conference will not be end of party, but it will be revived

Cape Town - ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile says the ruling party’s elective conference in December will not mark the end of the party as some have already started writing its obituary. He said the ANC was on the path of renewal and unity.

Mashatile, who was speaking on Saturday to commemorate Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, said this was not the end of the ANC. He said there were many people who wished the party would die, but it would not happen. They have earmarked the December conference, where new leaders will be elected, as the event that would lead to its demise.

The ANC would emerge united after the conference, said Mashatile. He said Madikizela-Mandela had left a strong legacy in the party.

“Your organisation, the ANC, is still alive. There are many who wish it to die. They believe that there will be an obituary this year in December to bid farewell to the ANC. It’s not going to happen. The ANC remains alive. We will make it strong and we will make sure it continues to inspire our people for change. It continues to inspire them that tomorrow will be better than yesterday. That’s the ANC that we will build and that’s the ANC that will continue to lead our people,” said Mashatile. He said Madikizela-Mandela and many struggle icons, including Lillian Ngoyi and Getrude Shope, had led from the front and inspired them. He said they will continue in the footsteps of the giants of the ANC.

This was the year of renewal and the party will ensure it makes its branches strong and they serve communities, said Mashatile. [email protected] POLITICAL BUREAU