Paul Mashatile to open ANC Limpopo conference

Cape Town - ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is expected to open the Limpopo provincial conference on Friday. The provincial executive committee was meeting earlier to iron out some of the issues before the conference got under way.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said they would ensure the conference does not collapse, as happened in the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and the regional conferences in KwaZulu-Natal where new leaders were elected. ANC provincial chairperson in Limpopo Stan Mathabatha is facing provincial executive member (PEC) Dickson Masemola in the battle to lead the province. The provincial and regional structures of the ANC are holding conferences before the national elective conference in December.

The ANC’s national executive committee had ordered all regional and provincial conferences to be held by July. Mabe said Mashatile was meeting with the PEC in Limpopo, before the conference started. “The treasurer-general of the ANC, Paul Mashatile, is expected to open this conference. Yesterday, he met with the PEC until very late, really dealing with the details of the conference, the state of readiness and credentials on who will constitute the delegation of the conference,” said Mabe.

He said the conference would go ahead as planned. They will not allow attempts to collapse the conference. He said the party held successful provincial conferences in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape.

Mandla Ndlovu was elected chairperson in Mpumalanga, and Oscar Mabuyane retained his position as chairperson in the Eastern Cape. Mathabatha fired the first salvo during the January 8th statement when he came out to back President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term. After his election in Mpumalanga, Ndlovu also came out in support of Ramaphosa.

