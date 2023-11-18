Deputy President Paul Mashatile has been saddened after one of his protectors died after battle with cancer. Mashatile’s office said Warrant Officer Jacob Shuwa Leeuw had been with the Presidential Protection Services for many years.

He had worked with former president Jacob Zuma and Mashatile’s predecessor, David Mabuza. Mashatile was appointed deputy president earlier this year when Mabuza resigned. This is the second protector who has died in less then two months. The protector of Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale, Warrant Officer Lindela Mraqisa, was shot and killed in a mass shooting in Gugulethu, Cape Town, in October.

Mraqisa was one of five people killed in a mass shooting. The Presidency said on Saturday Leeuw died this week. “Warrant Officer Jacob Shuwa Leeuw passed away on November 14 after a battle with cancer.