Peace and security cluster allocated R664.3 billion to focus on crime and corruption in next three years

Cape Town - The National Treasury says the peace and security cluster will focus on the fight against crime and corruption and implement reforms to contain spending on employees in the next three years. The department’s budget document said R664.3 billion has been allocated for safety and security as well as the criminal justice system.

However, the fight against corruption and the beefing up of capacity in investigating and prosecuting criminal cases arising from the Zondo Commission would take centre stage in 2022–23. On Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana allocated R426 million to the Investigative Directorate in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC). “This allocation, of which R262m is from re-prioritisation within the (peace and security) function, will provide for the permanent appointment of 68 staff in the Financial Intelligence Centre and an estimated 90 staff in the Investigative Directorate,” the National Treasury said.

The budget document also said the SANDF was set to implement reforms to its personnel structure in an effort to address long-standing personnel challenges.

“The department is allocated R1bn in 2022–23 and R800m in 2023–24 to implement these reforms, which include early retirement without penalisation of pension benefits. “The allocation of R800m in 2023–24 will be subject to satisfactory progress on the implantation of exit strategy in the next financial year.” The SANDF was also expected to reduce the number of personnel from 73 153 to 72 597 in 2023–24 as older people exit and reduce the number of the reserve force from 2.6 million to 2 million.

In response to the July 2021 unrest, the SANDF plans to establish a rapid response capability unit which will support the SAPS. The proposed brigade will consist of between 2 000 and 5 000 soldiers comprising paratroopers and members of the air force and military health services. “The unit will be set up at a projected cost of R50m in 2022–23 of the force employment programme,” the document said.