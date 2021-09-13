People in North West hope Children’s Amendment Bill will fix undocumented children issues

Cape Town - North West residents are hoping that the Children’s Amendment Bill will address issues of registering children to foster parents and foreigners. This emerged when the social development portfolio committee held public hearings on the bill in Bojana District Municipality on Saturday and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality on Sunday.

The bill is intended to, among others, resolve challenges relating to the foster care grant payments, resolve parental responsibilities among unmarried parents, child marriages, and resolve challenges related to children born to foreign parents and unaccompanied migrant children. Portfolio committee chairperson Nonkosi Mvana said the committee heard that a significant number of children born to foreign nationals as well as South African children whose parents have died did not have birth certificates. Mvana said the affected children missed out on benefiting from government social programmes such as the child support grant and the early childhood development programme.