People of South Africa voted for parties with no policies, says EFF’s Vuyani Pambo

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema would one day become president and he would outlive most of the political leaders revelling at the May 29 elections. This was the view of EFF MP Vuyani Pambo during an impromptu press briefing on the sidelines of the National Results Operation Centre in Midrand on Friday.

Pambo also slammed the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for its persistent election day glitches which were experienced during the elections, saying it created a mistrust against the electoral body. Pambo said they were questioning how it was possible for the DA to get the most votes in Muslim communities. He said they were not cry babies, but said they were not happy about the long queues and the machines not working.

“What is clear is that we will be here even in 2029. We are not going to be something that fizzles out,” said Pambo. On Friday by 8pm, the EFF had 1.1 million votes in the bag, representing a 9.4% share of the vote after the 81.5% voter mark. He said the EFF was not worried about the results, at all.

“Lots of young people came out to vote. There is a revolution happening in South Africa and we must acknowledge that. “The CIC (Malema) is a young person, he is able, he is available, he is going to outlive most of the leaders who are enjoying whatever they are enjoying right now. “The CIC will become the president of South Africa and the people of South Africa are going to decide what happens, who gets what when and how,” he said.

The EFF is set to get fewer votes than it garnered in the 2019 elections and also slump to fourth to become the fourth biggest party. Currently, the ANC, with 5 million votes, the DA with 2.6 million votes and former president Jacob Zuma's MK Party, with 1.5 million votes, are the leading parties in the election. “We are building an alternative and we are going to take over this country,” said Pambo, who added the EFF was not threatened by the MK.

“We are not threatened by anyone, all we need to do is serve our people,” he said. He said Malema would brief the nation on Saturday. He said all parties that wanted to work with the EFF had to adhere to the seven cardinal pillars of land expropriation without compensation, nationalisation of the banks and mines, free education and housing, among others. “We will not be going into a coalition, we are going into a partnership.…