Durban - Despite corruption damaging the country’s economy, South Africans should be grateful to have a democracy as lots of lives have improved, said struggle stalwart Ronnie Kasrils on Thursday evening.
The former minister under Thabo Mbeki’s cabinet was in Durban on Thursday evening to launch his biography entitled 'Catching Tadpoles: The Shaping of a Young Rebel', which talks about his life from a young age until he joined the Struggle.
Speaking to Independent Media on the sideline of the launch, Kasrils said since 1994, there had been achievements as many people now have homes, electricity, basic free water and equal pension for all races.
“Black people used to get a quarter of the pension that whites were getting.
“So there have been advances, people must not say there were no advances and it was worthwhile.