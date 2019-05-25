EFF leader Julius Malema at Loftus Versfeld Stadium to celebrate president Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - EFF leader Julius Malema has warned Cyril Ramaphosa that he and his Cabinet should respect the Constitution and that no one is above the law. Malema was speaking at the sidelines of the President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

In what could be described as a message for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan who on Friday was found by the public protector to have violated the Constitution when he approved the early retirement of former acting SARS commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Gordhan said he would challenge the public protector’s finding.

The EFF has been calling for Gordhan to be held accountable for his involvement in awarding the early retirement. It has also accused him of acting as if he is above the law.

Malema said on Saturday that Ramaphosa should respect the Constitution and especially Chapter Nine institutions.

"The president and his Cabinet should respect the constitution, should respect Chapter 9 institutions. They will not have enemies. Anyone that exists outside the Constitution, outside the Constitution, outside Chapter 9 institutions, that person thinks he's above the law and we will bring you down," Malema said.

He warned that the EFF would not allow "dishonourable" individuals to remain as MPs.

"Respect the laws of South Africa, respect the courts of SA, respect Parliament then the EFF will respect you. We don't care who's the president, all we care about is are you honourable enough to sit with us in Parliament as honourable members. Once you're dishonourable like Pravin, you can't sit in that parliament because the EFF will not allow constitutional delinquents to sit in Parliament," said Malema.