JOHANNESBURG - The perception of corruption in South Africa has deepened over the past two decades, data published in a survey published by the South African Institute of Race Relations showed on Thursday.

The IRR cited South Africa’s ranking on the Corruption Perceptions Index compiled by Transparency International, which dropped from 21 to 64 between 1995 and 2016.

IRR analyst Kerwin Lebone said South Africa’s corruption perceptions score appeared largely affected by developments on the domestic front, including an arms deal scandal and, more recently, disclosures of possible corrupt activities surrounding the construction of former president Jacob Zuma’s private residence at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.

Perceptions of corruption significantly influenced investor sentiment, and countries with better corruption perceptions scores tended to earn greater confidence among domestic and international investors, Lebone said.

"This is especially significant for South Africa at a time when it must rely on investment to boost economic growth in order to meet the growing demand for jobs and services," Lebone added.

African News Agency/ANA