'Perfectly rational' to use B-BBEE levels to distribute R200m relief, says tourism minister

Cape Town – Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said it was perfectly rational for her, as a matter of executive policy, to use B-BBEE levels as part of the process to distribute the R200 million Tourism Relief fund.





The minister was responding to AfriForum and Solidarity in their application in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria yesterday, in which they asked Judge Jody Kollapen to set aside Kubayi-Ngubane’s decision to provide tourism relief aid to companies which had the highest black economic empowerment rating.



