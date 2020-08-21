Peterson Siyaya takes media houses to court over claims made in Gigaba domestic matter

In a dramatic twist to the Malusi and Norma Gigaba debacle, Gigaba's friend Peterson Siyaya has issued media companies eNCA, Media24 (City Press), Sunday Times, The Sunday World and The Citizen with court papers. Siyaya is suing the companies for defamation of character. He claimed that the media companies had reported that he was the owner of the G-class Mercedes Benz allegedly scratched by Norma. The civil case follows eNCA and other print media reports that Siyaya was a businessman, trade unionist and at one time faced a case of murder. Independent Media has learnt that the G-class Mercedes Benz does not belong to Siyaya.

In his application Siyaya's lawyer Advocate Vobi, said the media companies were inaccurate in linking the car to Siyaya.

On the implication that Siyaya was a trade unionist, the National Union of Mineworkers confirmed to Independent Newspapers that Siyaya had resigned in 2016.

Although it is clear from Gigaba's social media platforms that he and Siyaya are friends, it is still unclear how Siyaya is connected to the Gigaba's split.

Legal expert, Busani Tibane, said it was wrong for media to not do research and simply report.

"There's nothing wrong with Siyaya being Gigaba's friend. What is legally wrong is that media houses do not do their homework and create untrue links," Tibane said.

Questions have been raised as to the Hawks’ involvement in Norma Gigaba’s crimen injuria and malicious damage case, but a spokesperson of the elite unit explained on Monday that it was in fact investigating other, more serious, allegations against Norma.

Norma, 40, appeared in the Hatfield Magistrate's Court after she was arrested and detained overnight at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria. Her legal team is headed by Advocate Dali Mpofu.

Gigaba was released on Saturday morning but was not allowed to return to the family home she shares with the former minister of Home Affairs, Public Enterprises and Finance.

However, subsequent to her court appearance, it was understood that the State prosecutor authorised her to go back to the family home in Pretoria's Waterkloof suburb.

The Hawks said that the docket informing the charges of crimen injuria and damage to property have been handed over to the police.

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi of the Hawks said: "There is another level to the case and we are investigating more serious allegations."

It is reliably understood that these concern a threat to her husband's life.

So far eNCA, City Press, Sunday Times, Sunday World and The Citizen have responded to Siyaya's summons.

Siyaya's case will be heard at the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

