Phaahla hopes more people behind Babita Deokaran’s murder will be nabbed

Health Minister Joe Phaahla hopes more people will be arrested in connection with the murder of former health official in Gauteng Babita Deokaran after six suspects appeared in court. Phaahla told the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday that government must clamp down against corruption.

He described the murder of Deokaran as a heinous crime and said she was killed in cold blood while protecting the public purse. He said they would not rest until all those behind the murder of Deorakan are arrested. He said the Special Investigating Unit and other law enforcement agencies had done a lot of work in probing PPE tender corruption.

The reports were released, and some people implicated. “The horrible incident in Gauteng where a health financial official and acting CFO was gunned in cold blood and all indications suggest that it is because she was doing her job, protecting the public resources. “We are pleased that law enforcement agencies acted quickly. As of yesterday, six people appeared in court, and we hope this will bring more information on who was behind this callous, heinous crime,” said Phaahla.

“We implore our law enforcement agencies to do their utmost to ensure corruption is rooted out so that those implicated can face the might of the law,” said Phaahla. The National Prosecuting Authority said they expected more people to be nabbed for the crime. The murder of Deokaran sent shockwaves through the country as she was a key witness in the probe into PPE tenders in Gauteng.