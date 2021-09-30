Phaahla to speak on Digital Vibes report

Health Minister Joe Phaahla will today brief the media on the release of the Special Investigating Unit report into the Digital Vibes contract worth millions of rand. President Cyril Ramaphosa made the report public after it was initially given to him by the SIU three months ago.

The report has implicated former health minister Zweli Mkhize, acting former director-general Anban Pillay, current DG Sandile Buthelezi and other officials in the department. The department had spent R150 million on the tender for Digital Vibes. The release of the report has led to calls from opposition parties in Parliament that action must be taken against those implicated in the report.

The DA, IFP, UDM and other opposition parties said the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority must begin to take action. They said swift action would ensure there was accountability. The portfolio committee on health has also said it wants to meet with Phaahla on the findings of the SIU.

The national legislature is currently in recess but health committee chairperson Dr Kenneth Jacobs said they would ask House chairperson Cedric Frolick that the meeting be held soon. The Department of Health and government have come under pressure since the outbreak of Covid-19 on the misuse of public funds. While Digital Vibes was initially awarded the contract to deal with the National Health Insurance, this was extended to Covid-19 communication when the disease hit the country.