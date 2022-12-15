Phala Phala vote: NDZ dragged before ANC disciplinary committee after Pemmy Majodina's report

Durban - The ANC's acting secretary-general, Paul Mashatile has informed Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma that she will be disciplined for voting for the adoption (she voted yes) of the section 89 report on Phala Phala on Tuesday. The matter is now with Ralph Mgijima, the chairperson of the National Disciplinary Committee of the governing party.

Dlamini Zuma, a senior member of the party, NWC (national working committee) and NEC (national executive committee) member, set the cat among the pigeons on Tuesday when she became the first ANC member of parliament to vote for the adoption of the report. NEWS: ANC's acting Secretary-General, Paul Mashatile has informed Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma that she will be disciplined for voting for the adoption of the section 89 report on Phala Phala on Tuesday. The matter is now with Ralph Mgijima, the chair of the NDC. @IOL pic.twitter.com/Sh1Ovc5Fjs — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) December 15, 2022 If the report was not defeated, it would have opened doors for Ramaphosa to be impeached. However, Dlamini Zuma, in a television interview on Wednesday, said the report was not about impeaching Ramaphosa, but it was about him answering questions.

She also said she never defied any party directive as the ANC NEC meeting that discussed the matter never reached an agreement as chairperson Gwede Mantashe closed it prematurely. During the highly-charged parliamentary sitting, Dlamini Zuma stood up and said as a disciplined member of the ANC, she was voting yes for the report to be adopted. Other ANC MPs that voted for it to be adopted are Mervin Dirks, Supra Mahumapelo and Mosebenzi Zwane.

Thandi Mahambehlala also voted for it, but later tried to change her vote mid-air and that was rejected by the opposition parties like the DA and the EFF. “The National Officials (top six), having consider (sic) the report of the Chief Whip (Pemmy Majodina), and the abovementioned provisions of the ANC Constitution, among others, decided to exercise the power in Rule 25.9 to invoke disciplinary proceedings under the ANC Constitution and therefore to initiate disciplinary hearings against you. “Accordingly, the Chief National Presenter has been requested to take the necessary steps to institute disciplinary proceedings,” Mashatile said in the letter dated December 14.

The letter was also copied to Mgijima, a former protégé of Dlamini Zuma who now has to preside of over the disciplinary proceedings. It is not clear whether the proceedings will run concurrently with the elective conference of the governing party which starts on Monday or it will be kicked off in the coming year. [email protected]