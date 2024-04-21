Pheko believed in land question

African People’s Convention (APC) leader Themba Godi says they were saddened with the death of Motsoko Pheko. Godi said Pheko was a pan-Africanist and believed in the resolution of the land question in South Africa.

But his immense contribution was in parliament. He said Pheko believed and stood by his views and would not be swayed by views of those who disagreed with him politically. “The passing away of Pheko is indeed a very sad moment, but we take solace in the fact that he has served, suffered and sacrificed for the cause of the African people and remained true to it until the end,” said Godi.

He added that Pheko, who was the leader of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), had demonstrated his leadership qualities on many levels. The former leader of the PAC was also an avid reader and a writer who focused on the struggles of the African people. “Pheko was a very passionate and energetic man who held very strong views on pan-Africanism, the land question and on history. He was an avid reader and author. He wrote so many books that sought to highlight the struggle of the African people and pan-Africanism.

“As a member of parliament he never bowed to any views that were opposed to his. But one of his outstanding contributions in parliament was his campaign to get the British consular offices (removed) within the precinct of parliament. He said it is not possible that another country can have its offices within the precinct of a sovereign parliament, which was an infringement on the sovereignty of the country and a symbol of foreign domination. “Whether you agree with him or not, he always stood by his views. Outside of politics he was a very simple man, of a very simple taste. He remained very much shaped by his rural upbringing.” Pheko was a leader of the PAC for years before he left the position.