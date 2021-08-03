Phoenix murders - here is the full list of 36 people who were killed
Durban - THE police has now released the full list of the 36 people who were killed either by shooting or being hacked to death during what is being referred to as the Phoenix massacre.
Most of those who were killed were from KwaMashu, Amaoti, Inanda and Bhambayi, which are predominantly African townships around Phoenix in the north of Durban.
According to KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, most of those who were killed during the massacre were innocent people who were passing by Phoenix when the attempted looting and massacre started.
The release of the full list follows a press conference by Police Minister Bheki Cele and Zikalala which was held at Inanda police station in the north of Durban on Tuesday.
During the briefing, Cele announced that as there are still ongoing investigations, action will be taken at Phoenix police station and four private security companies from Phoenix are being investigated.
The Phoenix police station has been in the spotlight after it emerged that four police officers from the station took all the illegal firearms confiscated during raids and distributed them to vigilante groups that staged illegal roadblocks under the guise of protecting their properties and businesses from looters.
It has also been alleged that some SAPS officers who are residents of the township used their state cars and firearms to kill people.
“Detectives are investigating the role of private security firms in the violence. The response of the local SAPS to these events will also be looked into,” Cele said about their investigation.
Here is the full list of the people who were killed.
1. Delani Ncayiyana
2. Saziso Mnukwa
3. Simon Melisiwe Gunquza
4. Mluleki Ndlovu
5. Bhekinkosi Nkomo
6. Anthony Lukhuzo
7. Simiso Nsele
8. Mzokhona Nzuza
9. Bongani Ngema
10. Robert Jiyane
11. Thulani Ngidi
12. Busani Mkhize
13. Mondli Majola
14. Shaun Chetty
15. Daniel Nwamba
16. Yanga Tracy Ncwane
17. Amahle Canza
18. Mondli Mfeka
19. Jabulani Mchunu
20. Sergio Pedro Muchave
21. Delani Khumalo (renowned choreographer who was hacked and burnt)
22. Bongani Khumalo (brother of Delani)
23. Siyabonga Hadebe
24. Pat Mthembu
25. Ganesh Naidoo
26. Davandre Govender
27. Zivuyolwethu Nomgqa
28. Aphiwe Gama
29. Elvis Zuma
30. Kamvelihle Tshecwa
31. Percy Chitawa
32. Siyabonga Sibis
33. Thalente Msomi
34. Anele Thusi
35. Florence Hlophe
36. Ntethelelo Mkhize
Political Bureau