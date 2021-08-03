Phoenix murders - here is the full list of 36 people who were killed

Durban - THE police has now released the full list of the 36 people who were killed either by shooting or being hacked to death during what is being referred to as the Phoenix massacre. Most of those who were killed were from KwaMashu, Amaoti, Inanda and Bhambayi, which are predominantly African townships around Phoenix in the north of Durban.

According to KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, most of those who were killed during the massacre were innocent people who were passing by Phoenix when the attempted looting and massacre started. The release of the full list follows a press conference by Police Minister Bheki Cele and Zikalala which was held at Inanda police station in the north of Durban on Tuesday. During the briefing, Cele announced that as there are still ongoing investigations, action will be taken at Phoenix police station and four private security companies from Phoenix are being investigated.

The Phoenix police station has been in the spotlight after it emerged that four police officers from the station took all the illegal firearms confiscated during raids and distributed them to vigilante groups that staged illegal roadblocks under the guise of protecting their properties and businesses from looters. It has also been alleged that some SAPS officers who are residents of the township used their state cars and firearms to kill people. “Detectives are investigating the role of private security firms in the violence. The response of the local SAPS to these events will also be looked into,” Cele said about their investigation.

Here is the full list of the people who were killed. 1. Delani Ncayiyana 2. Saziso Mnukwa

3. Simon Melisiwe Gunquza 4. Mluleki Ndlovu 5. Bhekinkosi Nkomo

6. Anthony Lukhuzo 7. Simiso Nsele 8. Mzokhona Nzuza

9. Bongani Ngema 10. Robert Jiyane 11. Thulani Ngidi

12. Busani Mkhize 13. Mondli Majola 14. Shaun Chetty

15. Daniel Nwamba 16. Yanga Tracy Ncwane 17. Amahle Canza

18. Mondli Mfeka 19. Jabulani Mchunu 20. Sergio Pedro Muchave

21. Delani Khumalo (renowned choreographer who was hacked and burnt) 22. Bongani Khumalo (brother of Delani) 23. Siyabonga Hadebe

24. Pat Mthembu 25. Ganesh Naidoo 26. Davandre Govender

27. Zivuyolwethu Nomgqa 28. Aphiwe Gama 29. Elvis Zuma

30. Kamvelihle Tshecwa 31. Percy Chitawa 32. Siyabonga Sibis

33. Thalente Msomi 34. Anele Thusi 35. Florence Hlophe