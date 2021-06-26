Phumzile Van Damme announces termination of DA membership
Cape Town – Former Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament, Phumzille van Damme on Saturday announced her decision to terminate her DA membership.
“I have decided to terminate my DA membership. The misinformation monitoring and combating project we will be rolling out during election season requires that I be non-partisan,” she wrote on Twitter.
“Our plans are at an advanced stage. South Africa, first. Always has been.”
In a second tweet, she added that “no one would be spared”.
Thanking a tweeter who wished her luck, Van Damme said: “I have no regrets, only life lessons.”
GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron said he was looking forward to seeing the structure Van Damme planned to launch.
“I was wondering about your plans for independent activism against misinformation and retaining political party membership. Looking forward to seeing the structure you launch,” Herron wrote.
Van Damme resigned as a MP on May 20. At the time, she posted a letter on Twitter and thanked South Africa.
In the letter, she wrote that she tendered in her resignation letter on the same day to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.
“It was not an easy decision to make, and it is done so with a heavy heart,” she said at the time.
She said she was not joining another political party.
“I leave on my own terms, having made my own decision. Nonetheless, in a climate of rumours and the need to create heroes and villains, my resignation as an MP is not because the DA is a so-called ”racist party”, but because of a clique of individuals – and in order not to make the good women and men still in the DA suffer, I will not delve further into this,” she wrote.
