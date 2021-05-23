Phumzile van Damme remains coy on her future after resigning

Former DA MP Phumzile van Damme remained coy about her future after she quit the party as a backbencher in Parliament, but remained a member of the party.

This caused confusion earlier in the week after the DA said she had resigned as a DA member as well. But Van Damme denied this saying she had only left her position as a member of the National Assembly.

Political analysts highlighted that a number of high-profile members have left the DA in the recent past.

While Van Damme has not left the party, former leader Mmusi Maimane went on to form his own OneSA Movement, which will contest the local government elections.

Another ex-leader Herman Mashaba, who has formed his own ActionSA, said this week he would contest the position of mayor for the City of Johannesburg. A position he held after the 2016 local government elections in 2019.

Analyst Xolani Dube said he did not see a problem in Van Damme resigning.

“I don’t see any problem in Van Damme resigning, because people join organisations voluntarily and when they leave it, is also according to their accord. I don’t think there’s a need to be surprised,” said Dube.

He added that there were a lot of white people who had also left the DA, some joined Mashaba’s ActionSA.

ANC national executive committee member and Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa also weighed in on the debate on Twitter yesterday, asking to have tea with Van Damme.

“When can we have TEA, my dear sister?” Van Damme responded: “Awume (stop) Zizi. Why are you feeding the speculation machine at my expense? Give me peace somblief (please)”.

Van Damme told Twitter users that she would continue working to defend South Africa.

“Facebook remains steady on my radar. I’m a Member of the Grand Committee on Disinformation. My foot will remain on their neck,” she said.

Another analyst, Ralph Mathekga, said there was no harm in Van Damme quitting the party’s benches in Parliament. “This has been done by others before her”.

The DA on Saturday launched its election campaign ahead of the local government elections.

The party has said it was ready to contest the polls.

This is despite the EFF calling for a postponement.

The IEC has appointed retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke to review whether it would be conducive to hold elections in October with the third wave expected to hit the country soon.

