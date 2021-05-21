Phumzile van Damme says she is still a member of the DA

Cape Town - Former DA MP Phumzile van Damme has insisted that she has not resigned as a member of the party.

This is contrary to the statement issued by the party saying that she quit as both MP and a member of the official opposition.

In a Tweet on Friday, Van Damme insisted that she remained a member of the DA.

“Just a point of correction. I resigned as an MP. I remain a member of the DA,” said Van Damme.

In a statement on Thursday, the DA commended the work Van Damme has done in the party in Parliament since she became an MP in 2014.

She had served in the communications portfolio committee for most of her time in the national legislature.

Van Damme had also worked as the national spokesperson of the DA.

She has not indicated what she will do after leaving Parliament, but she insisted that remained a member of the party.

