Pretoria – The Public Investment Corporation's (PIC) board has suspended a top executive who was testifying at the commission of inquiry set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe allegations of impropriety, chaired by the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Lex Mpati.
Evidence leader Advocate Jannie Lubbe SC told the commission on Tuesday morning the PIC board has suspended the executive head responsible for Listed Investments Fidelis Madavo, on the eve of his appearance at the inquiry being held in Pretoria.
Lubbe said the conduct of the PIC board was “totally improper”.
As the commission started on Monday, Mpati appealed to individuals to come forward and submit evidence.
“We are this morning commencing with the hearing of evidence from witnesses in relation to the issues the commission has been instructed to investigate, and for which it was set up," Mpati said in his opening remarks at the Tshwane Council Chambers.
"The commission has sent out notices ... inviting anyone with information relevant to the terms of reference to come forward, to assist the commission in its task.
African News Agency (ANA)