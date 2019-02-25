The PIC's head of corporate affairs Deon Botha explained discrepancies between the PIC's responses to the media. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - The Public Investment Corporation's head of corporate affairs Deon Botha on Monday explained discrepancies between the PIC's responses to the media, and the evidence being submitted at the commission of inquiry led by Justice Lex Mpati in Pretoria. "I've been requested by the evidence leader of this commission of inquiry of allegations of impropriety regarding the PIC, Advocate Lubbe SC, to submit a statement on the process followed when responding to media queries at the PIC in general, as well as specifically in the case of the investment in Ayo Technologies," Botha said as he kicked off his brief testimony.

"This is due to the fact that some of the media statements of the PIC on the Ayo [Technologies] matter are contrary to the evidence that was placed before this commission."

Botha, a former National Treasury employee, is responsible for stakeholder and client relations and communication, both internally and externally, including the media.

"In retrospect, following testimony at this commission by the head of internal audit Mr Lufuno Nemagovhani, as well as assistant portfolio manager in listed equities Mr Victor Seanie, it seems as if media statements issued by the PIC and attributed to me might have contained incorrect information," said Botha.

African News Agency (ANA)