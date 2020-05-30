PIC looking at 'wide range of possible options' regarding Eskom investments

Pretoria - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board on Saturday confirmed that the entity has developed a discussion document on options regarding its investments in state-owned power utility Eskom.

"The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) wishes to clarify and place in context reports that it is intending to convert its bond investment in the power utility Eskom into equity," the board said in a statement.

The reports were based on an interview that PIC chairman Reuel Khoza had with television news channel eNCA, in which Khoza stated that the PIC had developed a discussion document on its investment in Eskom.

"In that regard, the PIC confirms that it has developed a discussion document which sets out a wide range of possible options. Whatever solution the PIC eventually supports, if any, will meet the risk and return expectations of our clients and be fully consistent with our fiduciary responsibilities."

Therefore, the PIC considered any "misinterpretation of the aforementioned as unfortunate and regrettable", the board statement concluded.