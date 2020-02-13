Cape Town - The 2020 State of the Nation Address may be a trimmed down affair, but there was no shortage of glamorously turned out politicians, dignitaries and invited guests on the red carpet.

The theme for this year’s SONA is "Following up on our commitments: making your future work better."







At a cost of R4.7 million, this year's SONA is by far one of the cheapest on the taxpayers' pockets in recent history, but the red carpet is one of the highlights of the official opening of Parliament. So it was a welcome surprise to see that very few skimped when it came to their outfits.





Pinkie Kekana, the Deputy Minister of Communication in pale pink (what else!). Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Pinkie Kekana, the Deputy Minister of Communication shares the lowdown on her outfit. Video: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency (ANA)



Natasha Mazzone, the Chief Whip for the Democratic Alliance (DA) was dressed by local designer Amanda Laird Cherry. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone opted for classic black and gold. Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Mbulelo Bara and Angel Khanyile from the Democratic Alliance Picture: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency (ANA)



Angel Khanyile brings the bling to the SONA red carpet with a stunning platform shoe. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA) ANC MP Winnie Ngwenya cut a striking figure in a yellow and black ensemble with traditional influences. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)



Marvin Venga and his girlfriend DA MP Alexandra Abrahams. Alexandra was dressed by Ruff Tung. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)



ANC Deputy Chief Whip Dorries Dlakude wears a full-length gown with an embellished bodice and her daughter Desiree is in a red figure-hugging dress. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA) DA Shadow Minister of Communications & Digital Technology Phumzile Van Damme in a two-piece ensemble with a filmy skirt. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

EFF Members of Parliament pose for a "family photo" ahead of the 2020 State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) John Steenhuisen, the interim leader of South Africa's main opposition party the Democratic Alliance, and his wife Terry. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)



Senior DA members Solly Malatsi and Solly Msimang share a laugh ahead of the State of the Nation Address. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)



Ntando Duma makes a statement in black and white. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)



Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport and Public Works Bonginkosi Madikizela (DA) and Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Pam Tshwete (ANC). Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)



Celebrity Big Brother housemate Babalwa Mneno looks stunning in yellow ruffles. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

ANC MP Mandla Mandela and his wife Raabia Clarke. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)



Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Minister of Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services Stella Ndebeni-Abrahams on the red carpet. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and wife Philisiwe. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina arrives at Parliament wearing a traditional Xhosa outfit. Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

