Pretoria - Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the capital city, Pretoria, was a hive of activity as people started streaming in to witness the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa is set to be inaugurated as the fifth democratic president on Saturday morning following his reelection in Parliament earlier this week.

A few hundred eager South Africans arrived in buses from across the country. It is the first time that the event is being held in a stadium instead of the Union Buildings.

About 32 000 people are expected to converge on Loftus, with an additional 4 500 VIP guests, including Cabinet ministers and their deputies, MPs, provincial premiers, MECs and mayors.

Of the 32 000 public seats, 10 000 will be accredited walk-ins and the other 22 000 will come from North West, Free State, Limpopo, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

The government has dubbed these proceedings as the "people's inauguration" and "#WeThePeople".

While the inauguration is expected to begin at around 11am, citizens and guests could be seen making their way into the stadium from the crack of dawn.

Guests that have arrived include religious leaders, opposition party members, celebrities and business delegates, who were all dressed to the nines for the historic occasion.

Thousands more guests and citizens are expected to continue streaming into the 51 000 seater stadium.

Presidents from other African countries are expected to attend.

EFF parliamentary member Kenny Motsamai arriving with other dignitaries for the Presidential Inauguration.

Dignitaries include; the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi, President of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of #Angola HE João Lourenço and King Mswati III of the Kingdom of eSwatini.