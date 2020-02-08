Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her daughter in a celebratory mood. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has celebrated her 50th birthday in style. Mkhwebane treated her 250 guests to a four-course meal while entertainment was offered by various artists and members of Joyous Celebration.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane celebrated her 50th birthday. Picture: Supplied





In attendance was also advocate Dali Mpofu, members of the legal fraternity, ANC MP's Mosebenzi Zwane and Bongani Bongo, former deputy director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba, Ekurhuleni mayor, Mzwandile Masina, political analysts Professor Sipho Seepe and Kim Heller.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her daughter outside the venue where her birthday was celebrated. Picture: Supplied

The African Transformation Movement's head of policy Mzwanele Manyi was also in attendance.

On Thursday ATM announced that the party will support Mkhwebane’s bid to halt the Parliamentary process to oust her following the DA tabling a motion to have her axed.

ATM national chairperson Mandisa Mashiya announced that the party was served by Mkhwebane’s lawyers with her urgent application against National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise.