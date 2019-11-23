Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) is probing allegations of abuse of one of its cars, which was allegedly involved in a crash while being used by ANC supporters during a by-elections in Pietermaritzburg earlier in November.
University spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said the institution had started the investigation after learning about the incident through social media.
“We got to know about this yesterday (on Friday) through social media so we are looking into the incident,” he said.
KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Zwakele Mncwango had on Friday posted pictures on his Twitter page that showed a white VW Polo sedan with UKZN stickers parked under a tree near a white Hyundai H1. Next to it there was a group of people, including a man in an ANC T-shirt and an ANC campaign poster with a picture of by-election candidate Sibonakaliso Zulu.
The by-elections took place on November 6 in Ward 33 to replace former DA councillor Melika Singh who had defected to the ANC. The DA retained the ward.