Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) is probing allegations of abuse of one of its cars, which was allegedly involved in a crash while being used by ANC supporters during a by-elections in Pietermaritzburg earlier in November. University spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said the institution had started the investigation after learning about the incident through social media. “We got to know about this yesterday (on Friday) through social media so we are looking into the incident,” he said. KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Zwakele Mncwango had on Friday posted pictures on his Twitter page that showed a white VW Polo sedan with UKZN stickers parked under a tree near a white Hyundai H1. Next to it there was a group of people, including a man in an ANC T-shirt and an ANC campaign poster with a picture of by-election candidate Sibonakaliso Zulu. The by-elections took place on November 6 in Ward 33 to replace former DA councillor Melika Singh who had defected to the ANC. The DA retained the ward.

Mncwango said he witnessed the Polo being driven around Ward 33 visiting various polling stations. He said its occupants, including the driver, were wearing ANC T-shirts.

Bodrick said the institution was investigating whether the occupants of its car were participating in the by-election “or the car was just in the vicinity”. He added the university had zero tolerance for the abuse of its vehicles.

“We are non-political. The car should be used by the SRC to do university work, but we do not tell them (SRC members) what to do in their personal capacity.

Mncwango said he strongly believed that the car was being abused for political purposes. He said he was in the ward to help his party during the by-election.

“Mainly it was used for the ANC activities on the day,” he said.

He said he also witnessed the accident the car was involved in

He added that that it was stationed under a tree when another car (a Hyundai H1) crashed against into it. He claimed the drivers had a conversation and then a fight ensued.

“The other driver (of the Hyundai H1) was also wearing an ANC T-shirt,” he said.

He said he was not sure whether the incident was reported to the police or the university.

“I can tell you that the car was smashed at around 2pm. The occupants of the car should explain what was the car doing at the voting stations. Part of the university values is accountability. They should tell us who was driving the car on the day,” he said.

ANC could not be found to comment as its provincial spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu’s phone rang unanswered and he did not respond to questions sent to him via Whatsapp.

