PICS: Consul General Pan Qingjiang celebrates China’s 75th anniversary, toasts to deeper ties with Gauteng and Free State

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae; Speaker of Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Morakane Mosupyoe; Joburg Mayor Dada Morero and Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza joined Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Joburg, Pan Qingjiang who hosted a special reception to celebrate China’s National Day. The annual celebration this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, since the proclamation made by Mao Zedong, then chairman of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on October 1, 1949.

The government of a new State under the CPC was proclaimed by Mao at the august ceremony, which marked the foundation of the People's Republic of China. “It gives me great pleasure to have you, both old and new friends, together with us in this lovely spring season to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China,” Consul General Pan said in his keynote address.. “On behalf of the Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg, I would like to extend a warm welcome to all of you and express my heartfelt thanks to people from all walks of life who have been supporting China's development and committed to promoting China-South Africa relationship and sub-national friendly cooperation,” Pan said.

“The past 75 years have witnessed both a journey of tenacious and persistent endeavours and a record of remarkable achievements. The Communist Party of China has led the Chinese people in making historic leaps - from finding their feet to becoming prosperous and then to constantly getting stronger, boasting the creation of two miracles of the modern world: rapid economic development and long-term social stability,” he said. Consul General of China in Johannesburg, Pan Qingjiang hosted a grand reception marking 75 years of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Picture: Supplied “Over the past 10 years of the new era in particular, with the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Secretary General Xi Jinping at its core, China has advanced to a new level in economic development, with its GDP reaching US$17.8 trillion in 2023, maintaining the second largest economy and contributing over 30% to global growth for more than a decade.” By the end of 2020, China had lifted all impoverished rural residents out of extreme poverty, achieving the poverty reduction goal set in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ten years ahead of schedule.

“China has developed the largest national education system, largest social security system and largest medical system in the world. China now stands among the world’s countries of innovators with its self-reliant and cutting-edge technologies constantly breaking new ground,” he said. The event in Joburg was also attended by hundreds of South African political parties’ representatives including ANC Chief Whip in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Lesego Makhubela; Economic Freedom Fighters Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga; members of the academia and business; local and international media representatives; consular corps; chairman of South Africa-China Economic and Trade Association, Zhang Chaoyang; CEOs of Chinese enterprises in South Africa; and Li Xinzhu, director of South Africa-Chinese Community and Police Cooperation Center. Consul General of China in Johannesburg, Pan Qingjiang hosted a grand reception marking 75 years of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Picture: Supplied The Chinese envoy said China advocates for an equal and orderly multi-polar world and a universally-beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

Earlier this month, 51 African heads of State, including President Cyril Ramaphosa converged in Beijing for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit held under the theme: “Joining hands to advance modernization and build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future”. Before other African heads of State arrived in Beijing, IOL reported that Ramaphosa had landed for a State Visit at the invitation of President of China, Xi Jinping. The two heads of State agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to an all-round strategic cooperative partnership in the new era, underpinned by strong political ties and focused on a prosperous future with balanced trade, and accelerated transformative economic growth.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State Visit was hosted by President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, in a prestigious ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing earlier this month. Picture: Presidency Pan said under the new circumstances, greater unity and cooperation between China and South Africa meets the expectations of the two peoples, and is consistent with the historic process of the growth of the Global South. “Friendship, which derives from close contact between the people and at sub-national level, holds the key to sound State-to-State relations. Many Chinese provinces and cities have established and maintained good relations with Gauteng and Free State, with frequent exchanges of visits at different levels, extensive cooperation in trade and investment, and active sister provinces and cities, and people-to-people exchanges,” he said. “The Chinese Consulate General is committed to further engaging with governments and other sectors of the two provinces so as to facilitate more mutual exchange and cooperation at sub-national level, and to provide assistance and support within the Consulate’s capacity to those in need including schools, communities, people with disabilities and others. Our best wish goes to the two provinces for greater socio-economic progress under the leadership of the new governments.”

Pan also paid tribute to the thousands of Chinese nationals and businesses resident in Gauteng and Free State – the two provinces serviced by the Consulate General of China in Johannesburg. Consul General of China in Johannesburg, Pan Qingjiang posing for a picture with Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae who was trying out a Chinese fabric. Picture: Supplied “The development of China and the development of China’s relations with South Africa at both national and sub-national levels cannot be achieved without the efforts and contributions of Chinese enterprises and compatriots who are working and living here. What you have done for the high-quality development of China, for the economic and social development of South Africa, and for the mutual understanding between the two peoples is commendable,” he said. “The Consulate General will, as always, be committed to diplomacy for the people and continue to provide to you with high-quality consular services. Here, I would like to thank the governments and all other sectors of the two provinces for the positive efforts made in creating a safe and sound environment for Chinese institutions and community.”