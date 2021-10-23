PICS: Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Limpopo to drum up ANC support

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Limpopo to drum up support for the ruling party in a weekend campaign in three key provinces. ANC provincial chairperson in Limpopo Stan Mathabatha said Ramaphosa’s visit to his province on Saturday will shore up the ruling party.

Mathabatha said the province wants to retain the municipalities it runs. He said Ramaphosa’s message to the people of Limpopo will be to support the ANC in the November elections. In addition, Ramaphosa will repeat the message he has been making in other provinces that the ANC has made mistakes in the past, but it must be given a chance to run municipalities again, said Mathabatha.

ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa receives full political briefing from provincial and local leadership ahead of his #VoteANC elections campaign trail in the Thulamela sub-region. pic.twitter.com/ml5qwZ7d2L — #VoteANC (@MYANC) October 23, 2021 Ramaphosa is taking his campaign to the Vhembe district after he went to the Western Cape and Nelson Mandela Bay metro in the past two days. This is before all parties go to the final week ahead of November 1.

Mathabatha said the province had been important for the ANC. “The first thing that I think the President would want to say to the people of this region, because as you correctly put it, it is our stronghold, they have been supporting us all the time religiously. What the president will be doing first and foremost will be to thank the people of Vhembe. Picture: ANCLimpopo/Facebook “The people of this area have supported us all the years. Two, the president will be telling the people the message he is preaching throughout the country, that we have done a lot, but we haven’t reached our destination, we still have a lot to do.