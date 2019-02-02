EFF members have gathered for the party's 2019 election manifesto launch in Soshanguve where party leader Julius Malema is expected to speak. Picture: Brenda Masilela/ANA

Pretoria - The Economic Freedom Fighters has pledged to respond to community calls for better health care, job opportunities, and fighting crime ahead of the party's 2019 elections manifesto launch in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria on Saturday. EFF deputy secretary general Hlengiwe Hlophe-Maxon said the party's manifesto was the result of engagements with communities in sectoral and stakeholder meetings in November and December.

"The issues that emanated from those consultations [are] the issues of corruption, job opportunities, diseases, clinics and healthcare, [and] shortages [in] education, especially schools."

"Those are the typical issues that suggest that there is still a crisis in South Africa. So we took those issues and drafted our manifesto on the basis of what the communities told us," she said.

"To make an elderly person happy is the noblest act a young person can ever do"



The elderly have come to bless the #EFFManifestoLaunch pic.twitter.com/sUZYAVWEaE — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 2, 2019

uPhephela has landed at Giant Stadium, Soshanguve for the #EFFManifestoLaunch pic.twitter.com/PJju21DT7J — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 2, 2019

Thousand of EFF supporters have flocked to the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve and are waiting in anticipation for EFF leader Julius Malema's speech. The EFF is the second largest opposition party since its formation in 2013. It received 1 169 259 votes - 6.35 percent - in the 2014 general elections.

African News Agency/ANA