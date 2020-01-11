Picture: Supplied

Kimberley - Duduzane Zuma, businessman and son of former president Jacob Zuma’s brought the B entrance at Tafel Lager Park stadium in Kimberley to a standstill on Saturday.



Flanked by men dressed in black and some wearing ANC T-shirts, Zuma junior was a hit with woman and children. A relaxed-looking spent time posing for pictures, laughing and joking with supporters.



