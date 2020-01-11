Kimberley - Duduzane Zuma, businessman and son of former president Jacob Zuma’s brought the B entrance at Tafel Lager Park stadium in Kimberley to a standstill on Saturday.
Flanked by men dressed in black and some wearing ANC T-shirts, Zuma junior was a hit with woman and children. A relaxed-looking spent time posing for pictures, laughing and joking with supporters.
Asked why he preferred being on the pitch, instead of mixing with the crowd of VIPs, Zuma Junior told Independent Media that he was there to celebrate the ANC's birthday. "I'm with the people. If they ask for pictures, I gladly take them. That's all there is to it" Zuma said.