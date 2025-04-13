PICS: Jacob Zuma celebrates 83rd birthday with MaKhumalo, MaNgema and MK Party supporters

The former president turned 83 on Saturday and was surrounded by his wives MaKhumalo, MaNgema among others. Even the birthday cake was decorated with the political party's colours of green, black and yellow.

Jacob Zuma birthday celebration was a lavish family affair and filled with supporters of the UMkhonto WeSizwe Party (MKP).

In a statement released by MKP, they wished Zuma a happy birthday, sang his praise but did not reveal where the intimate gathering took place.

"As a stalwart of the liberation struggle, President Zuma has always stood with the oppressed and marginalised people of our country. President Zuma whilst imprisoned on Robben Island, sacrificed years of his life fighting for the liberation of our people. His life is defined by sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the people of South Africa," the statement read.

Attendees of Jacob Zuma's birthday event.

Zuma was a no-show in Eshowe Oval Sport Ground in KwaZulu-Natal which puzzled MKP members who had eagerly awaited his arrival.