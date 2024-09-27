PICS: President Cyril Ramaphosa hails country’s anti-apartheid heroes at repatriation ceremony

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the 42 freedom fighters whose mortal remains were officially handed over to their families at a ceremony at Freedom Park, on Friday. The remains were repatriated from Zimbabwe and Zambia. Speaking at the ceremony, the country's number one citizen said the event restored the heroes' nationhood and restored their humanity by returning them to the land of their birth.

"They left a country in which the fundamental rights of its people were brutally and cruelly suppressed by apartheid, which was declared a crime against humanity. "Today, their remains return to a free and democratic South Africa. It will forever remain a source of regret that they were never to see the dawn of the freedom to which they dedicated their lives. It is fitting that we gather at Freedom Park to honour them," Ramaphosa said. He said although they departed, their ideals and their values continue to guide the country being built.

A homecoming ceremony was hosted following the repatriation of freedom fighters who lost their lives in Zambia and Zimbabwe during apartheid. Picture: Onicca Kwakwa/Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans

A homecoming ceremony was hosted following the repatriation of freedom fighters who lost their lives in Zambia and Zimbabwe during apartheid. Picture: Onicca Kwakwa/Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans "As we welcome these patriots back home, we owe our everlasting gratitude to the countries that offered these freedom fighters shelter, support and, in the end, a fitting resting place. We are grateful in this instance to the governments and peoples of Zambia and Zimbabwe for having taken great care of our compatriots and for enabling their remains to be repatriated," Ramaphosa said. He said like other countries on our continent – and in other parts of the world – these fighters stood alongside South Africa during the freedom struggle.