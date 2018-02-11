Cape Town - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has received a prayer of blessings at the Cape Town St Georges Church ahead of the party’s centennial celebrations in honour of Nelson Mandela.

The prayer was followed by a communion with senior members of the church.

In attendance were also former finance minister Trevor Manuel and his wife Maria Ramos.

Outside the church Ramaphosa told a throng of awaiting journalists: “They were praying for us and they were praying that we should have wisdom, have total commitment to the people of South Africa and that is what we were praying for."

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa received prayer at St George’s Cathedral Church ahead of the #MandelaCentenary launch to take place at the same venue where Nelson Mandela was welcomed after his release from prison exactly

28 years ago. @IOL pic.twitter.com/ZeiklLm0ta — Mary Jane Mphahlele (@Mary_JaneSA) February 11, 2018

“So we leave this church well armed with the good blessings and prayer... so as the leadership of the ANC we have been well empowered as we move ahead... and we manage this transition,” said Ramaphosa.

Despite intense negotiations between the party’s top brass, an energised Ramaphosa will later on Sunday speak at the party’s launch where he is expected to be joined by senior members of the party in the province.

The celebration will take place at the Grand Parade at noon.

The party has scheduled a special national executive meeting for Monday. The party cancelled the meeting last week where discussions to decide the way forward on #ZumaExit were expected to take place.

The agenda of the meeting is unknown, but speculations are that it could shed some light into President Jacob Zuma’s future as president of the country.

Political Bureau