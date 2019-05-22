Parliament - President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially been sworn in as a member of the South African Parliament. Ramaphosa and several members of his current cabinet, including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Gwede Mantashe, Lindiwe Sisulu, Pravin Gordhan, Zweli Mkhize, Naledi Pandor and Bheki Cele, were the first to be called to swear an oath or make a solemn affirmation, depending on their religious beliefs.

Some in the group, including Gordhan, Sisulu and Cele, left their benches without the important piece of paper containing the words of the oath they were meant to take. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng reminded them to go and fetch it.

The entire group swore in unison to "obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all other laws of the Republic".

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, his chief whip John Steenhuisen and other senior DA MPs were up next and stood silently before Mogoeng asked them to read the oath, lift their right hands and to swear an affirmation or oath.

The House became much more animated when Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and nine of his party's MPs stood to take the oath, with loud cheers erupting as one of the parliamentarians danced her way to the podium.

African News Agency (ANA)