President Cyril Ramaphosa and Presidency Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma swear an oath to uphold the Constitution. Picture: Supplied by GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Presidency Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma swear an oath to uphold the Constitution. Picture: Supplied by GCIS
DA leader Mmusi Maimane (right) swears an oath to uphold the Constitution. Picture: Supplied by GCIS
DA leader Mmusi Maimane (right) swears an oath to uphold the Constitution. Picture: Supplied by GCIS
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema (right) and his fellow EFF MPs swear an oath to uphold the Constitution. Picture: Supplied by GCIS.
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema (right) and his fellow EFF MPs swear an oath to uphold the Constitution. Picture: Supplied by GCIS.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng arrives in parliament to lead the swearing-in of members. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng arrives in parliament to lead the swearing-in of members. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
SA Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng presided over the swearing-in ceremony. Picture: Supplied by GCIS
SA Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng presided over the swearing-in ceremony. Picture: Supplied by GCIS
Parliament Members being sworn in at the National Assembly for the Sixth Democratic Parliament. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)
Parliament Members being sworn in at the National Assembly for the Sixth Democratic Parliament. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)
ANC members of Parliament being sworn in at the National Assembly. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
ANC members of Parliament being sworn in at the National Assembly. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
ANC members of Parliament being sworn in at the National Assembly. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
ANC members of Parliament being sworn in at the National Assembly. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Parliament - President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially been sworn in as a member of the South African Parliament.

Ramaphosa and several members of his current cabinet, including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Gwede Mantashe, Lindiwe Sisulu, Pravin Gordhan, Zweli Mkhize, Naledi Pandor and Bheki Cele, were the first to be called to swear an oath or make a solemn affirmation, depending on their religious beliefs.

Some in the group, including Gordhan, Sisulu and Cele, left their benches without the important piece of paper containing the words of the oath they were meant to take. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng reminded them to go and fetch it.

The entire group swore in unison to "obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all other laws of the Republic".

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, his chief whip John Steenhuisen and other senior DA MPs were up next and stood silently before Mogoeng asked them to read the oath, lift their right hands and to swear an affirmation or oath.

The House became much more animated when Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and nine of his party's MPs stood to take the oath, with loud cheers erupting as one of the parliamentarians danced her way to the podium.

African News Agency (ANA)